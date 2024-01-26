Kashmir’s climate crisis: Arhan Bagati’s sacred plea for rain and snow

Srinagar, Jan 26: As the world grapples with the realities of climate change, its impact is felt acutely in the picturesque valley of Kashmir. The recent years have seen a significant shift in the region’s weather patterns, affecting all aspects of life in this once idyllic locale.

The winter tourism sector in Kashmir, particularly skiing and snow sports in areas like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, faces an existential threat. A study in the Nature Climate Change journal reveals that snow shortages in Europe’s mountains will worsen significantly by the century’s end, a trend likely mirrored in Kashmir. Gulmarg, once bustling with skiers and snowboarders, now witness snowless slopes—a grim reminder of climate change’s impact​​.

The crisis extends beyond the mountains to the valley’s rivers. The Lidderwath River, a vital water source in Kashmir, has seen drastically reduced levels. The river, once teeming with life and central to the local ecosystem, is now a shadow of its former self, threatening the livelihoods of those who depend on it​​​​​​​​​​.

In response to the dire situation, Arhan Bagati has turned to faith. Visiting the revered shrine of Ashmuqam and the historic Avantiswami Temple at Awantipora, Arhan conducted special prayers for rain and snow, embodying the community’s desperation and hope​​.

Despite the grim scenario, individuals like Asif Burza, who owns a chain of hotels across the valley, remain hopeful. Burza anticipates a magical transformation of the Kashmir valley with snowfall towards the month’s end, a sentiment echoing the resilience and optimism of the Kashmiri people.

The situation in Kashmir is not isolated. Globally, communities face similar challenges due to climate change. The imperative to act is now more significant than ever. Measures such as reducing carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy, and adopting sustainable practices are crucial steps in mitigating this crisis.

As we stand at the crossroads, the path forward requires collective action and unwavering commitment to combat climate change. It’s a battle not just for Kashmir but for the future of our planet. The transformation of Kashmir from a winter wonderland to a region grappling with climate change’s impact serves as a poignant reminder of what’s at stake. The time to act is now, for the sake of our shared home and future generations.