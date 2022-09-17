Kashmir's first electric train to start moving on Banihal-Baramulla stretch from Oct 2

Srinagar: The Kashmir valley will cross another milestone this Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 when J&K's first electric train will start moving on the 137 km Banihal-Baramulla corridor, according to officials of the Indian Railway Construction Limited.

The J&K government, Indian Railways and Indian Railway Construction Limited have been working together on this project since August 2019.

The inspection of the project will be done on September 26 and the project will be inaugurated on October 2. An official put the project cost at 324 crore, adding that the Budgam-Baramulla section is already complete while the Budgam-Banihal corridor will be inspected and inaugurated on September 26.