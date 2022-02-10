Kashmir’s identity lies in its spritual, hydro power: Renzu

Srinagar, Feb 10: Kashmir Society International (KSI) Chairman Farooq Renzu delivered the keynote address at ‘Save Dal’ conference at Kashmir University on Thursday.
A statement of KSI issued here said that the conference was organised by Jazbaat 24×7 and was presided over by KU Vice Chancellor Talat Hussain. The statement said that Renzu, who was guest of honour at the conference, said that the identity of Kashmir lies in its spiritual power and hydro power which include its water bodies.
He said that the Dal Lake had been deliberately led to a point of disaster because of wrong policies of abnormal political ideologies of last 70 years.