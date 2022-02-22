Kashmir's sand artist, Sahil Manzoor calls his art 'poetry in motion'

"Everyone is a poet, but for people who do not know their way through words, they use art to write poetry in motion.

"It was during the lockdown post August 5, 2019 when I started taking this art form seriously.

"The fact that people kept saying there is no career for artists in Kashmir, has been the mightiest source of motivation for me. I like to be connected to my roots in times that we are currently living in, with very little or no hope left in the majority of the society".