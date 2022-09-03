Kashmir’s vanishing native plants

Kashmir region, an abode of numerous potential medicinal and traditional plants, is witnessing a diminishing number of species with experts saying that there is a lack of attention to ensure the sustainable utilisation of these prized plant species.

“Nearly 650 plant species are being used as medicine in one or the other form in Kashmir Himalayas. However, over the decades, a large number of these species have been threatened due to various anthropogenic as well as natural threats,” former Head of the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Zeerak told Greater Kashmir. “Many of these ‘charismatic’ traditional plants and wildflowers are threatened with extinction.”

Prof Zeerak says that the Kashmir and Ladakh regions of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state had been rich in ethnic folklore, traditional knowledge, culture, and heritage.

“People have their traditional healthcare system, food habits, and beverages. The natural geographic barriers of the Kashmir region and Ladakh have indirectly assured such a unique position of isolation to this region from other cultures that its ethnobotany and local traditions have remained largely undisturbed,” he says. However, over the past several decades, these precious resources are now increasingly being threatened mainly because of human population pressures, climatic changes, urbanisation, changes in land use patterns, deforestation, and unplanned tourism.

“The use of plant resources for rapid commercial gains, over-harvesting, mono-cultures, rapid replacement of adapted and indigenous cultivars by modern high-yielding varieties, and the adoption of bio-hazardous production technologies have resulted in the loss of many native plant species and the landraces of all major crops thus further shrinking of the native plant genetic diversity in our food plants,” he says. “Due to the influence of scientific technologies, many of our trusted age-old ethnobotanical practices have also been abandoned.” Speaking on the issue, research scholars from the University of Kashmir (KU), Aijaz Ganie, Bilal Tali, and Aabid M Rather argue that mankind has used plants to alleviate suffering and diseases since times immemorial.

In their research, the scholars have attempted to explore and document the traditional knowledge of medicinal plants used to cure different diseases.

“We found out that either whole plants or different plant parts are used to treat various diseases. During the investigation, it was also observed that some plant species are used to treat more than one disease. Likewise, more than one plant species is used to treat a particular disease,” they informed.

They say that some of the plant species were used to treat various types of diseases.

“We also examined the ethnomedicinal use of 24 plant species, their vernacular name, and part, parts used to cure various diseases,” they informed.