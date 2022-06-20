Kavinder highlights BJP’s journey from Jana Sangh to party formation

Kavinder Gupta said that today Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest political party in the world after traversing a long journey from Jana Sangh to the party formation. He said that the party has been ruling the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. He said that BJP owes its ideological and organizational setup to the much older Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He stated that Bharatiya Jana Sangh was formed in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and after the State of Emergency in 1977, the Jana Sangh merged with several other parties to form the Janata Party.