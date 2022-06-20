Kavinder highlights BJP’s journey from Jana Sangh to party formation

Srinagar, June 20: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta dwelt in detail on the long journey of the BJP from Jana Sangh to the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party and highlighted the achievements of the party after taking over the reins of the Govt at the Centre and displaying exemplary Good-Governance especially during its eight years of ongoing rule.
He stated this while addressing a training camp (Prashikshan Varg) of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha at Patnitop here on Monday. It is pertinent to mention here that the Prashikshan Varg was arranged at Patnitop under the dynamic leadership of Sanjita Dogra.
Kavinder Gupta said that today Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest political party in the world after traversing a long journey from Jana Sangh to the party formation. He said that the party has been ruling the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. He said that BJP owes its ideological and organizational setup to the much older Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He stated that Bharatiya Jana Sangh was formed in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and after the State of Emergency in 1977, the Jana Sangh merged with several other parties to form the Janata Party.