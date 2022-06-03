KCC&I condemns recent civilian killings

In a statement, terming the bloodshed as unacceptable in any society and against humanity, KCC&I spokesperson said it goes against the basic spirit and concept of Kashmiriyat.

“The office bearers of Kashmir’s largest trade body are deeply shocked and distressed at the killing spree over the past few weeks. This according to the body has dented the image of Kashmiris again and is against cultural ethos,” the spokesperson said.