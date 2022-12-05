KCCI demands amnesty for J&K's commercial, industrial power consumers

Srinagar, Dec 05: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry(KCCI) on Monday urged J&K's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to announce amnesty of power tariffs in favor of commercial and industrial consumers.

The business body, in a statement, said that the industrialists of Jammu & Kashmir region has almost collapsed due to the pandemic Covid -19 crises.

President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad drew attention of LG Sinha and chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta towards the industrial sector of Jammu & Kashmir saying due to the financial crunch a number of units have not availed the previous power amnesty Scheme.