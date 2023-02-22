KCCI elects 21-member executive committee, Javaid Ahmad Bhat is president

Srinagar, Feb 22: Following the elections to officer bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Javaid Ahmad Bhat(Tenga) was elected as the president of the business body on Wednesday.

In a statement, the KCCI said that it held its 85th annual general meeting today at Chamber Office, Residency Road Srinagar at 11.30 AM. Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other official of the revenue department and some members of election committee supervised the proceedings of the annual general meeting in accordance with the orders of the J&K High Court.