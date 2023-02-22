KCCI elects 21-member executive committee, Javaid Ahmad Bhat is president

Srinagar, Feb 22: Following the elections to officer bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Javaid Ahmad Bhat(Tenga) was elected as the president of the business body on Wednesday.
In a statement, the KCCI said that it held its 85th annual general meeting today at Chamber Office, Residency Road Srinagar at 11.30 AM. Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other official of the revenue department and some members of election committee supervised the proceedings of the annual general meeting in accordance with the orders of the J&K High Court.
“The results of the elections for executive committee of KCC&I were declared by election committee constituted for the purpose of conducting the elections to the 21 member Executive Committee. The following were elected as the office bearers and the executive committee,” it said.
Javid Ahmad Bhat (Tenga) was elected as President, Ashaq Hussain Shangloo as Sr. Vice President, Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi as Jr. Vice President, Faiz Ahmad Bakshi as Secretary General, Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal as Jt. Secretary General and Zubair Mahajan as the Treasurer.
The other executive committee members are Akib Chaya, Muzaffar Majid Jan, Amir Manzoor, Ashfaq Ahmad Zahgeer, Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Tramboo, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, Siah Mohammad Ibrahim, Suhail Jan, Touseef Ahmad Bhat, Feroz Ahmad Bisati, Shoukat Khan and Zahoor Hussain Alamgir.