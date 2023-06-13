KCCI expresses concern over unannounced power cuts in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 13: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been observing the continued deteriorating electric power supply to people in general and the industrial and business concerns in particular, with grave concern.
A statement said that the erratic power supply with frequent breakdowns and unscheduled shutdowns is affecting public life in all spheres to an unbearable extent. "Contact the Chief Engineer he is too evasive to convince the aggrieved consumer about the prevailing irritating power supply system. As a result of frequently interrupted power supply apart from households sufferings; the industrial/business/traders/tourist establishments are incurring inexplicable losses besides mental agony."
The KCI would, therefore, request the administration to give considerate thought to the issue and the problems that it leads to and ensure straightening the system in a manner that the electricity consumers in all the fields of public life get uninterrupted 24x7 power supply which is the legitimate right of the people.