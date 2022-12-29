KCCI files complaint with registrar of companies over misuse of name

Srinagar, Dec 28: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry(KCCI), one of the premier associations of the business community of Kashmir incorporated under Companies Act, 1956 with the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has filed a complaint with registrar of companies(ROC), Srinagar office requesting the chair to take action against the misuse of its name, the body said in a statement.
The complaint by KCCI read that a new and unregistered name Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir (CCIK) was misleading the media and public in general in their meetings and press conferences. "Some news items and press notes issued by them are enclosed for ready reference. The said Association is not registered anywhere.The CCIK is bringing disrepute to the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry and bad name to the business fraternity of the Kashmir region," it said.
The KCCI requested ROC to kindly look into the matter and issue notice to all the departments and police informing them that they are not representing CCIK and also issue notice against them so that they don't use our name in future."The Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir (CCIK) may please be booked under Section 447 (Punishment for fraud), Section 448(Punishment for false statement), Section 449 (Punishment for false evidence), Section 450(Punishment where no specific penalty or punishment is provided), Section 451 (Punishment in the case of repeated defaults), Section 452(Punishment for wrongful withholding of property), Section 453(Punishment for improper use of "Limited" or "Private Limited" or any other Section as specified therein under the Companies Act, 2013” read the letter.
The letter addressed to Registrar of Companies, Kashmir signed by Director KCCI Mr Farooq Amin further requests ROC to take the actions deem fit & necessary in the matter under the relevant provisions of Companies Act 2013.