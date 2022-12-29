KCCI files complaint with registrar of companies over misuse of name

Srinagar, Dec 28: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry(KCCI), one of the premier associations of the business community of Kashmir incorporated under Companies Act, 1956 with the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has filed a complaint with registrar of companies(ROC), Srinagar office requesting the chair to take action against the misuse of its name, the body said in a statement.

The complaint by KCCI read that a new and unregistered name Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir (CCIK) was misleading the media and public in general in their meetings and press conferences. "Some news items and press notes issued by them are enclosed for ready reference. The said Association is not registered anywhere.The CCIK is bringing disrepute to the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry and bad name to the business fraternity of the Kashmir region," it said.