KCCI interacts with Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, discuss promotion of Kashmir crafts, tourism

Srinagar, June 02: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) held an interaction with Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan at the office of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today.
A statement by the traders said that the Managing Director JKTPO Khalid Jahangir organised the meeting. The KCCI team was led by the President Javed Ahmad Tenga and included Senior Vice President Ashaq Shangloo, Secretary General Faiz Bakshi and EC member Lateef Ahmad Bhat.
"The team brought the matter of holding market promotion exhibitions/ fairs /marts /road shows for marketing and promotion of Handicrafts, Carpets, Shawls, tourism , Direct Air connectivity between Kashmir & Saudia , export of horticulture," the statement said.
The team also sought Ambassador’s help in facilitating Buyer- Seller Meet/ Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet/ Buyer to Buyer Meet/ Inter Chamber consultations to enable local entrepreneurs/exporters have market assess for Kashmir products which have already a presence in Saudia & Gulf Countries.
"The KCCI sought Ambassador’s help in organising a Tourism FAM Tour from Saudi to showcase the incomparable natural beauty and landscape of Kashmir in order to attract tourists from that country," it said.
The KCCI brought to the Ambassador's attention the fact that about 50,000 pilgrims from Kashmir perform Umrah who have to travel indirectly to Saudi in the absence of direct flights from Srinagar.
"His help was sought in taking up the matter at appropriate level which will provide much relief to pilgrims. The President KCCI informed the Ambassador about its ongoing engagement with Jeddah Chamber of Commerce for investment and associated matters," it said.
The statement said that the Ambassador appreciated the issues raised by KCCI and assured of Indian Embassy & Counsel General’s cooperation and support for promoting interests of local businesses.