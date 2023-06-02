KCCI interacts with Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, discuss promotion of Kashmir crafts, tourism

Srinagar, June 02: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) held an interaction with Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan at the office of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today.

A statement by the traders said that the Managing Director JKTPO Khalid Jahangir organised the meeting. The KCCI team was led by the President Javed Ahmad Tenga and included Senior Vice President Ashaq Shangloo, Secretary General Faiz Bakshi and EC member Lateef Ahmad Bhat.

"The team brought the matter of holding market promotion exhibitions/ fairs /marts /road shows for marketing and promotion of Handicrafts, Carpets, Shawls, tourism , Direct Air connectivity between Kashmir & Saudia , export of horticulture," the statement said.

The team also sought Ambassador’s help in facilitating Buyer- Seller Meet/ Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet/ Buyer to Buyer Meet/ Inter Chamber consultations to enable local entrepreneurs/exporters have market assess for Kashmir products which have already a presence in Saudia & Gulf Countries.