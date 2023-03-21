KCCI team meets J&K Bank CEO, draws his attention to stressful economy

Srinagar, March 21: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) lead by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga held a meeting with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Baldev Prakash on Tuesday at the bank's corporate office in Srinagar.

The KCCI, in a statement, said that their team discussed the issues facing various sectors of economy viz a viz the Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

The statement said that the attention of CEO/ MD was drawn to the distressful conditions that prevailed in Jammu & Kashmir in general and Kashmir in particular since devastating 2014 floods , turmoil, shutdowns, restrictions , communication breakdown during 2016 , 2018,2019 and COVID 19 epidemic which dealt a crippling blow to the economy as a result of which handicrafts, trade, industry, commerce, tourism, horticulture, transport , education , health and other sectors fared extremely poorly.

The CEO’s attention was also drawn to the fact that despite these economic problems the businesses ensured that the dues of banks were paid back which is evidenced by the fact that NPA’s in the Kashmir valley both amount and number wise is far less than compared to other places.

Moreover, it was impressed upon him that there are hardly any willful defaulters but defaulted due to circumstances beyond borrowers’ control.

The statement said that the KCCI while appreciating the steps taken by the Bank in floating one time settlement scheme sought a time period of 2 years instead of present 6 months. Moreover, KCCI suggested raising of the limit upto 50 crores instead of present limit of 10 crores under OTS. The KCCI proposed the scheme be made applicable to all accounts below 15 lacs NPA outstanding.