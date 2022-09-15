KCEGA holds function

The celebrations were attended by Er Rafiq ahmad Rafiq Cheif Engineer R&B Kashmir , Er Basharat J Kawoosa Chief Engineer PHE, Er. Rashid Ahmad Dar Chief Engineer MED, Er Iftikhar ahmad wani Chief Engineer Era, Er Naresh kumar Chief Engineer I&FC participated as guests of honour . The event highlight was the awards given outstanding Engineers of all Civil Engineering departments from JE , AE & AEE level. Engineers day concluded with a vow by all Engineers to continue to work with all dignity, integrity and sincerity to make lives of people of J&K more & more comfortable. The Engineers day celebrations received major boost when all retired Development commissioners, Chief Engineers , Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and others of all civil engineering departments like R&B, PHE, IFC, UEED, ERA, LCMA, PDC etc. attended the event.