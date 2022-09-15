KCEGA holds function

Srinagar, Sep 15: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Engineers Association celebrated Engineer’s day today by way of “Samkhun of engineers” at Convocation Center of Kashmir Univeristy in which the outstanding contribution of engineers in the development of J&K over the years was highlighted and appreciated .
The celebrations were attended by Er Rafiq ahmad Rafiq Cheif Engineer R&B Kashmir , Er Basharat J Kawoosa Chief Engineer PHE, Er. Rashid Ahmad Dar Chief Engineer MED, Er Iftikhar ahmad wani Chief Engineer Era, Er Naresh kumar Chief Engineer I&FC participated as guests of honour . The event highlight was the awards given outstanding Engineers of all Civil Engineering departments from JE , AE & AEE level. Engineers day concluded with a vow by all Engineers to continue to work with all dignity, integrity and sincerity to make lives of people of J&K more & more comfortable. The Engineers day celebrations received major boost when all retired Development commissioners, Chief Engineers , Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and others of all civil engineering departments like R&B, PHE, IFC, UEED, ERA, LCMA, PDC etc. attended the event.