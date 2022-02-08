Keep civilian convenience in mind while dealing with militants: DGP
Jammu, Feb 8: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday urged Police officers and personnel to keep civilian convenience in mind while dealing with militants.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that inaugurating the newly-constructed Joint Interrogation Center (JIC) in Budgam, the DGP emphasised upon the police officers and police personnel that while dealing with any anti-militancy activities and law and order scenario, civilian convenience and security should be always kept in mind to the best possible extent.
He directed them to be more vigilant and keep pressure on the anti-national elements and their supporters.
Singh stressed upon the officers to identify the people and OGWs who support these anti-national elements. He appreciated the recent successes of J&K Police and other forces in different encounters. The DGP said that the synergy between the forces had always been useful. "Communication at the grass root level of all forces should be clear to achieve success against anti-national elements," he said.
The DGP was accompanied by Special DG CID R R Swain, and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
He was received by SSP Budgam Tahir Salim Khan and was presented guard of honour on his arrival.
Khan and other officers present on the occasion briefed the DGP on the security measures taken for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the district.
The new JIC has state-of-art interrogation system and would be equipped with the latest gadgets and technology to achieve better results in investigative and operational work.