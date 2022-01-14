Keep education institutions aloof from political maneuvering: Altaf Bukhari

A statement of the Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that the educational institutions should be kept aloof from political maneuvering and emphasis should be laid on providing quality education to the students.

“Celebrating festivals is an individual choice and the state has no right to interfere in it. However, this recent edict for observing Surya Namaskar in colleges across J&K is undoubtedly a dangerous enterprise that carries serious implications. The administration must stop communalising the academic atmosphere and rather focus on the upgradation of these educational facilities,” he said.