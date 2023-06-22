Keeping Cool: DSEK issues advisory to safeguard students during heat wave

Modifications in daily routines

To minimize students' exposure to direct sunlight, the advisory recommends that morning assemblies be conducted in shaded areas or indoors, such as classrooms. Additionally, outdoor activities and sports should be rescheduled to early morning hours when temperatures are cooler. Special attention should be given to the assembly and dispersal of students, taking care to avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Transportation guidelines

The Directorate has urged the schools to ensure the safety and comfort of students during transportation and stressed that overcrowding in school buses must be strictly avoided. It has asked the schools to have adequate drinking water and first aid kits should be made available in buses. “It is also advised to park school buses and vans in shaded areas, considering their seating capacity. Furthermore, parents should be encouraged to personally pick up their children, whenever possible, to reduce the time students spend waiting for transportation.”