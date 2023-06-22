Keeping Cool: DSEK issues advisory to safeguard students during heat wave

Srinagar, June 22: In view of the prevalent heat wave and its sudden onset after a prolonged cold weather this year, the Director of School Education in Kashmir, Dr Tasadduq Hussain, today issued an advisory aimed at mitigating the risk students face while in school due to the effects of harsh weather.
The advisory highlights the potential health risks faced by school-going students, and has detailed guidelines to educational institutions, both government and private, to minimize the ill effects of the heat wave. These advisory guidelines are flexible, allowing schools to adapt them based on local conditions while ensuring the well-being of students, parents, and teachers.
Modifications in daily routines
To minimize students' exposure to direct sunlight, the advisory recommends that morning assemblies be conducted in shaded areas or indoors, such as classrooms. Additionally, outdoor activities and sports should be rescheduled to early morning hours when temperatures are cooler. Special attention should be given to the assembly and dispersal of students, taking care to avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat.
Transportation guidelines
The Directorate has urged the schools to ensure the safety and comfort of students during transportation and stressed that overcrowding in school buses must be strictly avoided. It has asked the schools to have adequate drinking water and first aid kits should be made available in buses. “It is also advised to park school buses and vans in shaded areas, considering their seating capacity. Furthermore, parents should be encouraged to personally pick up their children, whenever possible, to reduce the time students spend waiting for transportation.”
Emphasising hydration
Recognizing the importance of staying hydrated during the heat wave, the advisory suggests keeping potable water available at multiple locations, preferably in water coolers or earthen pitchers. Students, as per the advisory must be educated about the significance of proper hydration and encouraged to sip water at regular intervals. Hydration awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in preventing dehydration-related health issues.
Focus on food and meals
The advisory highlights the importance of serving hot and fresh meals to students participating in the PM POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) program. Students bringing food from home are advised to pack light meals that are less likely to become stale. It is recommended that schools inspect students' packed lunches before consumption to ensure the quality and safety of the food.
Displaying Do's and Don'ts at prominent places
To promote awareness and adherence to the guidelines, prominent places within educational institutions should display the recommended do's and don'ts, the advisory says. These notices, Dr Hussain has stated, will remind students, teachers, and parents of essential precautions during the heat wave. “Key do's include increasing water intake, using oral rehydration solutions or homemade drinks, covering the head with hats, umbrellas, or scarves, and minimizing outdoor activities by staying indoors whenever possible. Conversely, students are advised not to go outside on an empty stomach or immediately after eating, avoid direct sunlight, refrain from going barefoot, and avoid consuming junk, spicy, or stale food. These instructions are to be strictly followed for the well-being of everyone involved.”
The advisory has emphasised the significance of implementing these guidelines to ensure the health and safety of students during the heat wave. Kashmir has been witnessing hot days during this week, the temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Centigrade.