Kerosene dealers call on G A Mir

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, May 9: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday said unprecedented hike on kerosene oil and other essentials commodities is worrying and a matter of grave concern for the common people especially poor.
He said people are being punished and looted under the garb of price hike on essentials, Kerosene, petrol and diesel.
According to a press note, Mir was speaking during a meeting with a deputation of kerosene dealers, who had approached him to project their grievances for redressal.
The deputation briefed JKPCC President over the extreme hike on kerosene, terming it as intolerable to general public given their financial stringencies.
The kerosene license holders of Kashmir which makes 2800 people, have also been rendered jobless due to the extreme hike on Kerosene with the result common people are not able to purchase Kerosene at higher rates for their daily use.