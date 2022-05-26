Key accused in Sunjwan attack case arrested from Pulwama: NIA

Srinagar May 26: The National Investigation Agency claimed to have arrested a key accused from Putrigam area of south Kashmir's Pulwama in the April 22 attack on an Army camp in which an ASI of CISF was killed while two Jaish militants were also shot dead in the ensuing encounter.
As per a NIA spokesman, the accused Abid Ahmad Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, resident of Putrigam Pulwama was arrested in the case RC-03/2022/ NIA/JMU. The case was initially registered in PS Bahu Fort, Jammu as FIR No. 115/2022 dated 22.04.2022 and re-registered by NIA on 26.04.2022.
"Investigation has revealed that accused Abid Ahmad Mir is an Over Ground Worker of JeM and was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay. He was also in touch with Pakistan based handlers of JeM.
He knowingly and voluntarily had extended support to the other co-accused persons in the commission of the instant crime, " NIA said. Further investigation in the case continues.