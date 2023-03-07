Key positions remain vacant at DSEK

Notably, the former PO at the Directorate was transferred on December 5, 2022 and no replacement has been made till date, causing delay in the delivery of files. Besides the PO, the Directorate is without a Joint Director (JD) elementary education as the incumbent was attached to the administrative department over ‘mis-presentation of facts’ regarding validity of Post-graduate degrees obtained through distance mode. The teachers said the vacant position of PO has a delay in getting their regularisation files processed, much to their inconvenience.

"Hundreds of teachers are waiting for their regularisation but the files are gathering dust. Besides other teachers, a teacher from Ganderbal district whose father is suffering from acute disease, is also waiting for his regularisation. If the files will be cleared earlier, it will bring a sigh of relief for the teaching community," a delegation of teachers complained to Greater Kashmir. The teachers said the PO also looks after the assignment of Deputy Director planning and is a vital cog in the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). "Around 500 conversion files of RReTs who are to be transitioned into Grade II and Grade III are lying unattended in the office for want of a Personal Officer," another teacher said.