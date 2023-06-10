Khatana reviews developmental works in Anantnag

Anantnag, June 10: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Er Gulam Ali Khatana today conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing developmental works in District Anantnag.
The meeting was held at Pahalgam Club, where MP Khatana assessed the progress and achievements made in various sectors across the district.
During the meeting, the District Officer presented a detailed overview of the developmental scenario and highlighted the significant accomplishments in their respective fields. MP Khatana emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the residents and ensuring holistic development in all aspects of their lives.
MP said that Pahalgam holds immense global tourism appeal and serves as a religious base camp for pilgrims. He underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness and preserving its pristine beauty.
He urged all stakeholders to actively work towards keeping the region neat, plastic-free, and welcoming to visitors.