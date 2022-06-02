Kheer Bhawani Mela not cancelled: DC Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The District Administration Ganderbal has clarified that there has been no cancellation of Mela Kheer Bhawani and urged people not to pay heed to rumours being spread about the cancelation of the Mela.
Talking to media persons at Kheer Bhawani temple here after reviewing the arrangements for the annual Mela being celebrated on June 8, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh said that all arrangements are being made at Tulmulla Ganderbal.
“Kheer Bhawani Mela hasnot been cancelled and rumours are being spread by some people that it has been canceled. If anyone is found spreading rumours, action under law will be taken against such people,”he said.
He urged Kashmiri Pandits to participate in the annual festival in large numbers., SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar said that elaborate security arrangements are in place for smooth Kheerbhawani Mela on June 8.
Earlier the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir visited Kheer Bhawani Shrine, Tulamulla where he convened a meeting to review arrangements for annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.
Threadbare discussions were held on lodging, bedding, repairing works of lavatory blocks, lighting, sanitation, barricading, establishment of joint control room, health facilities, parking of vehicles, fool-proof security, availability of essential commodities, route plan and general face-lifting in and around the temple.