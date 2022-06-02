Kheer Bhawani Mela not cancelled: DC Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The District Administration Ganderbal has clarified that there has been no cancellation of Mela Kheer Bhawani and urged people not to pay heed to rumours being spread about the cancelation of the Mela.

Talking to media persons at Kheer Bhawani temple here after reviewing the arrangements for the annual Mela being celebrated on June 8, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh said that all arrangements are being made at Tulmulla Ganderbal.