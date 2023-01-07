Khelo India winter games to be held from Feb 10-14 in Gulmarg
Srinagar, Jan 7: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the preparedness of department for the forthcoming third edition of ‘Khelo India National Winter Games’.
The third edition of the games will start from February 10 and culminate on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s winter destination of Gulmarg.
Addressing the officers during the meeting, Sarmad Hafeez highlighted that the games will not only promote sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir but will also go a long way in attracting the tourists, both domestic and foreign, towards different tourist destinations of UT.
While reviewing the arrangements for the marquee event, the Secretary emphasized upon the government departments and private agencies associated to put in place all arrangements well in advance for the successful conduct of event. He delved upon the different stakeholders associated with the event to maintain close coordination and synergy between themselves.
The Secretary further said that the approach of the government is to promote tourism at full scale and therefore we should utilise this opportunity for promoting the tourism potential of our UT. He added that the present administration is giving utmost importance to promotion of tourism and sports in Jammu and Kashmir and we all must take maximum benefit out of this.
While reviewing other aspects related to event, Sarmad Hafeez exhorted upon the officers that all necessary arrangements like accommodation, lodging and other facilities should be put in place well in advance. He asked all the concerned stakeholders to remove bottlenecks so that the best possible facilities are established for the players, staff and other visitors.