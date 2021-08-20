Kashmir

Khrew gunfight: One slain militant identified, was part of Hizb’s ‘hit squad’, say police

Musaib Mushtaq, a resident of Khrew, was responsible for civilian killing in south Kashmir, police said.
Security forces at the site of encounter with militants in Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Friday August 20, 2021.
Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar Aug 20: Police on Friday said that one of the two militants killed in Khrew gunfight was part of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s ‘hit squad’ responsible for civilian killings in south Kashmir.

"AwantiporaEncounterUpdate:

One of the killed terrorists identified as Musaib Mustaq of Khrew. He was involved in killing of Javid Ah Malik at Lurgam. This was a hit squad of HM responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained, " a police spokesman tweeted this morning.

The two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out in the wee hours today.

Police said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the duo's possession.

