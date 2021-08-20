Khrew gunfight: One slain militant identified, was part of Hizb’s ‘hit squad’, say police

Srinagar Aug 20: Police on Friday said that one of the two militants killed in Khrew gunfight was part of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s ‘hit squad’ responsible for civilian killings in south Kashmir.
"AwantiporaEncounterUpdate:
One of the killed terrorists identified as Musaib Mustaq of Khrew. He was involved in killing of Javid Ah Malik at Lurgam. This was a hit squad of HM responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained, " a police spokesman tweeted this morning.
The two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out in the wee hours today.
Police said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the duo's possession.