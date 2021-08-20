Khrew gunfight: One slain militant identified, was part of Hizb’s ‘hit squad’, say police

"AwantiporaEncounterUpdate:



One of the killed terrorists identified as Musaib Mustaq of Khrew. He was involved in killing of Javid Ah Malik at Lurgam. This was a hit squad of HM responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained, " a police spokesman tweeted this morning.

The two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out in the wee hours today.

Police said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the duo's possession.