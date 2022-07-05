Khurshid Ganie delivers talk on changing job scenario

Srinagar: Former Advisor to Governor, J&K, Khurshid Ganie, who is a distinguished fellow at the IUST delivered a talk titled "finding your feet in the changing world".

The focus of his talk was on the changing world scenario in the light of the fourth Industrial Revolution and how universities can contribute to it. The session was presided over by Prof. Shakil A Romshoo (Vice-Chancellor, IUST).

Referring to the impact of digitalization on global job market, Ganie said, “The world is changing and the nature of jobs is changing too. A virtual work environment is emerging wherein people are getting replaced with robots. About 85 million jobs will get reduced by the year 2025 and 97 million new roles will emerge. Now the universities have a huge challenge to re-fashion their curriculum and train the youth to get future-ready”.