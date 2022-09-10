Khushboo was a brilliant student with an excellent academic record

Srinagar: The Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital said that the Kashmiri girl who died after slipping from the roof of a training centre building at Sirajgonjl Shahzadpur, 30 kms away from college on 6 September while attending on a Residential Field Site Training (RFST), was a brilliant student.

In a statement it said, “ Apropos to the slanderous social media campaign run by some persons on various social media platforms. We are issuing a press release as follows: With profound grief and sorrow, we the authority and entire faculty members of Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College, condole the sad demise of our beloved student on 7th September 2022 namely Khushboo Manzoor, D/o Manzoor Ahmad Tarray,R/o Katoo Bijbehara, Anantnag, J&k, India studying in in 3rd year MBBS by accidentally slipping from the roof of a training centre building at Sirajgonjl Shahzadpur) 30 kms away from college on 6th September 2022 while attending on a Residential Field Site Training (RFST). She was a brilliant student with an excellent academic record. We convey our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family lamenting the irreparable loss.”