Khushboo was a brilliant student with an excellent academic record

Srinagar: The Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital said that the Kashmiri girl who died after slipping from the roof of a training centre building at Sirajgonjl Shahzadpur, 30 kms away from college on 6 September while attending on a Residential Field Site Training (RFST), was a brilliant student.
In a statement it said, “ Apropos to the slanderous social media campaign run by some persons on various social media platforms. We are issuing a press release as follows: With profound grief and sorrow, we the authority and entire faculty members of Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College, condole the sad demise of our beloved student on 7th September 2022 namely Khushboo Manzoor, D/o Manzoor Ahmad Tarray,R/o Katoo Bijbehara, Anantnag, J&k, India studying in in 3rd year MBBS by accidentally slipping from the roof of a training centre building at Sirajgonjl Shahzadpur) 30 kms away from college on 6th September 2022 while attending on a Residential Field Site Training (RFST). She was a brilliant student with an excellent academic record. We convey our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family lamenting the irreparable loss.”
“Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital has paid all the charges of her treatment while at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital and in Dhaka including for embalming procedure except for the air fare from Dhaka to Delhi.
The arrangement for the flight from Delhi to Srinagar of the deceased and her brother were borne by the Jammu & Kashmir Government.
Moreover, the institution has ensured a safe passage of the mortal remains of the deceased up till Srinagar with their support and manpower both at India and Bangladesh.
We pray to almighty to bestow Strength upon the family to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace,” the statement added.