Kidnapped girl recovered in Pulwama

An official said they received a written complaint from he parents of a girl of Litter Pulwama regarding her kidnapping by Showkat Ahmad of KhellanPulwama.

“Police immediately started investigation and conducted raids at several places to trace the girl. A special team under the supervision of SDPO Litter was formed,” the official said.

He added that during investigation the special Police team finally recovered the girl from Kolpora village. The kidnapper was also arrested.

The official said that the girl was later handed over to her parents.