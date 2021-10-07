Killing civilians a conspiracy to damage age-old communal harmony in Kashmir: DGP

“This is an attempt to defame local Muslims of Kashmir. Killing innocent civilians including teachers is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” said the J&K Police chief.

He said killing innocents is a conspiracy to “target local ethos and values” which will be defeated by the police and people collectively.

Singh said that police have got some clues and leads about the killers in previous cases and that the fresh case will be probed too. “I talked to staff members of the school and they are in total shock over losing two colleagues. Police will nab the killers very soon,” he said.