Killing civilians a conspiracy to damage age-old communal harmony in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar, Oct 07: Barely an hour after two teachers were shot dead at a school in Srinagar, the Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said the killing of civilians in the city was a move to damage and attack the age-old traditional communal harmony in Kashmir.
As per news agency KNO, the DGP said that the police have got some clues about previous killings and that they will probe the fresh incident too. He, however, was quick to add that the killers will be nabbed very soon.
Talking to reporters outside the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam, Eidgah, Srinagar, the DGP said that killing of innocent civilians reflects “frustration and barbarism.”
“This is an attempt to defame local Muslims of Kashmir. Killing innocent civilians including teachers is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” said the J&K Police chief.
He said killing innocents is a conspiracy to “target local ethos and values” which will be defeated by the police and people collectively.
Singh said that police have got some clues and leads about the killers in previous cases and that the fresh case will be probed too. “I talked to staff members of the school and they are in total shock over losing two colleagues. Police will nab the killers very soon,” he said.