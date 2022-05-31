Killing of female teacher in Kulgam strongly condemned

J&K Workers Party

President J&K Workers Party, Mir Junaid while condemning the killing said in a statement,”Pakistani sponsored terrorism is a cancer in J&K that should have no place in a civilized democratic society".

"Not only has it deeply saddened me, it has added to the personal rage against the menace of terrorism in Kashmir. Please tell me, what does killing an unarmed woman achieve for anyone? This is not Islam, this barbarity had nothing to do with religion. It is pure genocidal hate sponsored by Pakistan".

Mir appealed to the authorities that strictest punishment should be meted out "not only to the terrorists, but also to their ecosystem of support". He also appealed to the public to peacefully protest against this barbarity and make it clear to the world that Kashmiri society has nothing to do with terrorism.

He hoped that all mosques today will reverberate with sermons of brotherhood, peace and protection of minorities in Kashmir.