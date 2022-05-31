Killing of female teacher in Kulgam strongly condemned

Srinagar, May 31: Various organisations have strongly condemned the killing of a teacher, Rajni Bala of Samba, in Kulgam district.
J&K Workers Party
President J&K Workers Party, Mir Junaid while condemning the killing said in a statement,”Pakistani sponsored terrorism is a cancer in J&K that should have no place in a civilized democratic society".
"Not only has it deeply saddened me, it has added to the personal rage against the menace of terrorism in Kashmir. Please tell me, what does killing an unarmed woman achieve for anyone? This is not Islam, this barbarity had nothing to do with religion. It is pure genocidal hate sponsored by Pakistan".
Mir appealed to the authorities that strictest punishment should be meted out "not only to the terrorists, but also to their ecosystem of support". He also appealed to the public to peacefully protest against this barbarity and make it clear to the world that Kashmiri society has nothing to do with terrorism.
He hoped that all mosques today will reverberate with sermons of brotherhood, peace and protection of minorities in Kashmir.
PDP
PDP leader Arif Laigaroo strongly condemned the killing of a Hindu teacher in Kulgam.
In a statement, Laigaroo said killing of innocent people benefits only the enemies of peace. He added that people of all sections of society must come forward to stop this vicious cycle of violence.
Urging the government to identify and punish the perpetrators of these killings he expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
BJP Srinagar
BJP leader and District Srinagar vice president Uzair Beigh strongly condemned attack on Rajni in Kulgam and said that “the killers of innocents are not the saviors of any religion or land but the defaulters of peace and tranquility of the area.”
“People of Kashmir to equivocally condemn and protest such killings and help the peace and age old universal brotherhood to prevail otherwise such killings shall add to the miseries of people in Kashmir,” Beigh said.
Beigh conveyed his solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the fateful family of Rajni and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
Beigh also urged upon the administration and security agencies to beef up the security network and save the lives of innocent people in the valley. “The case of firing in the indoor premises of School chadoora clearly reveals the height of insecurity in the government offices,” he added.