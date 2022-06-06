Killing of labourer: Brick kiln owner arrested for 'negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders'

Srinagar, June 6: Police have arrested the owner of a brick kiln in central Kashmir's Budgam district where a labourer was shot dead on Thursday, citing "negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders thereby endangering life and safety of labourers".
A police spokesman said a case FIR number 102/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Chadoora police station against Mohammed Yousuf Mir son of Mohammad Akbar Mir, a resident of Chattergam.
Mir, he said, is the owner of the brick kiln at Magraypora where terrorists opened fire on the labourers on June 2, leaving one dead and another injured.
The slain was identified as Dilkhush Kumar son of Narayan Rishidev resident of Gaon Ladugarh in Bihar's Purnia district.
The labourer was killed hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir on Thursday evening.
Police have asked the brick kiln owners and managers to "strictly follow the guidelines issued by government/administration to ensure safety of the labourers working in their respective units".
"In-case of non-compliance or any negligence strict action is warranted under law,” it added.