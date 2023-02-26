Killing of minority community member widely condemned

GCC J&K

The “ Group of Concerned Citizens” ( GCC) J&K, a non-political civil society collective, has vehemently condemned the brutal killing of, a Bank Security Guard at village Achhan in Letar Pulwama today, a press release said. The GCC has also condemned the dastardly attack on a civilian, Asif Ali Ganie at Bijbehara Anantnag on Friday.

GCC said that recurrence of such insane and inhuman acts at regular intervals was a matter of grave concern.The GCC has asked for more imaginative and affirmative action to instil a sustainable sense of security in civil spaces at large and demanded, of the Government, a transparent investigation into the incidents to book the perpetrators in right earnest.