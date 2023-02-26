Killing of minority community member widely condemned

Srinagar, Feb 26: Killing of Sanjay Kumar Sharma by terrorists at Achan village in Pulwama district has been widely condemned.
GCC J&K
The “ Group of Concerned Citizens” ( GCC) J&K, a non-political civil society collective, has vehemently condemned the brutal killing of, a Bank Security Guard at village Achhan in Letar Pulwama today, a press release said. The GCC has also condemned the dastardly attack on a civilian, Asif Ali Ganie at Bijbehara Anantnag on Friday.
GCC said that recurrence of such insane and inhuman acts at regular intervals was a matter of grave concern.The GCC has asked for more imaginative and affirmative action to instil a sustainable sense of security in civil spaces at large and demanded, of the Government, a transparent investigation into the incidents to book the perpetrators in right earnest.
KCC&I
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( KCC&I) has denounced the killing of Bank Security Guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma in Pulwama today. The killing of any innocent person is an unjustifiable act . The killing needs to be thoroughly investigated by the authorities. KCC&I offers its condolences to the bereaved family, a press release said.
PDP
PDP ex state secretary youth and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo has strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district on Sunday.
“This is very grave matter and I condemn any sort of violence,” Laigaroo said in a statement and demanded and end to bloodshed.
He said that those who are killing the innocents are not friends of people of Kashmir. He has also demanded stern punishment to people involved in killings of Pandits.