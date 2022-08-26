Killing of three foreign terrorists in Uri a huge success: Army

Baramulla, Aug 26: The GOC 19 infantry Division Baramulla on Friday said that the killing of three terrorists while trying to cross the border in Uri sector on Thursday was a huge success for the security forces.
The GOC said that recovery of M16 weapon from the slain is an "unusual recovery and security forces will examine the new development".
The GOC said that Uri was not an isolated incident, adding that recent such attempts in Palanwala in Akhnoon sector, in Rajouri and in Tanghdar and Gurez sector, the pattern "shows that there is no change in Pakistani intent with respect to abating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir which is a matter of concern".
He said as per intelligence input, "120 terrorists on different launching pads across the border are ready to infiltrate, however, security grid is strong enough to deal with any eventuality at the border".