Killings have created atmosphere of terror in Kashmir: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar May 13: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the killing of a police constable Riyaz Ahmed Thokar by militants at Pulwama.
In a statement to the press Bukhari said the series of ensuing killings of Kashmiris is a matter of quagmire and spilling the blood of innocent Kashmiris is a ferocious act which should be unreservedly condemned.
"It is a grievous matter to see young lives being consumed by this lethal conflict. The series of targeted attacks has created an atmosphere of terror among the people of Kashmir and is highly repellent to see a Kashmiri standing against another Kashmiri. My heart goes out to the family members of the deceased cop. No words of sympathy are enough to justify the brutal act," he said.