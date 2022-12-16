Kishtwar admin provides free subscription of BYJU’S classes to local students

The subscription links have already been shared with the schools/students of the district Kishtwar and till date 5000 students have been registered and subscribed to the BYJU’S courses under the supervision of the Education Department.

In this regard, District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of school Education, on Friday hosted a training program for the Master Trainers including HOIs, Principals, Headmasters, Teachers of the district to acquaint them about the technical knowhow of the online courses and the ways the subscribed students could benefit from these online courses.