Kishtwar admin provides free subscription of BYJU’S classes to local students

Kishtwar, Dec 16: In an innovative and novel initiative rolled out by District Administration Kishtwar under the mentorship of Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav, all students of class 4 to call 10 of the district are being provided free 15 month online subscription of BYJU’S classes and study material.
The subscription links have already been shared with the schools/students of the district Kishtwar and till date 5000 students have been registered and subscribed to the BYJU’S courses under the supervision of the Education Department.
In this regard, District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of school Education, on Friday hosted a training program for the Master Trainers including HOIs, Principals, Headmasters, Teachers of the district to acquaint them about the technical knowhow of the online courses and the ways the subscribed students could benefit from these online courses.
About 400 Master trainers were imparted training by the resource persons from BYJUs here at conference Hall DC Office Complex Kishtwar through Virtual mode.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav; ADDC, Sham Lal and Chief Education Officer Sudarshan Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.