Kishtwar cloudburst: LG announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, Rs 50,000 for grievously injured
Srinagar July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Honzer village of Kishtwar district in Jammu division.
The grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed to them, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while making the announcement on his official Twitter handle this evening, said. The LG further said that relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, house-hold goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc. shall also be provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.
"The J&K government will do everything possible to support and protect the affected families, " LG Sinha wrote in a tweet.
At least seven people were killed, while 17 others were injured five of them critically in the cloudburst that hit the Kishtwar village last night.
Several others are still missing in the area while 19 houses were washed away, two others damaged partially while 21 cowsheds were also destroyed in the incident.