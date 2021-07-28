Kishtwar cloudburst: LG announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, Rs 50,000 for grievously injured

Srinagar July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Honzer village of Kishtwar district in Jammu division.

The grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed to them, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while making the announcement on his official Twitter handle this evening, said. The LG further said that relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, house-hold goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc. shall also be provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.