KMAWS condoles demise of poet

Ghulam Ahmed Dilbar’s real name was Ghulam Ahmad Matto and “Dilber” was his pen name. He was born in Charar-i-Sharif in 1922 AD. His father’s name was Ilyas Baba Matto.

Dilbar Sahib was a spiritual guide of Ghulam Nabi Gowhar. In his lifetime, he published 16 collections of poetry. Dilbar’s first poetry collection was published in 1956 in the name of “Kalam-e-Dilbar” which was followed by Aashiq Mashooq, Shama-te-Paonpar, Rubayat-i-Dilbar, Naat Nabi, Miraj Nama, Sooz-e-Ishq, Manqbat and others.