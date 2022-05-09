Kneading dough with feet | Bakery unit fined Rs 1 lakh

Adjudicating Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner) Baramulla, Dr Zahoor Ahamad Raina while adjudicating on a complaint under section-56 & 58 of FSS, Act-2006 imposed the fine.

The complaint was processed by Mubashir Hassan Food Safety Officer Sopore against the Food business operator whose workers were caught kneading the dough with feet and ran the unit in unhygienic conditions which could have caused serious health implications.