Kneez Fatima, political activists join Peoples Conference

Srinagar, June 21: More than a dozen prominent political and social activists from Karnah joined the J&K Peoples Conference (PC) at its headquarters in Srinagar today.
According to a press note, the new entrants were welcomed into the party fold by PC President Sajad Gani Lone. DDC Vive Chairman Kupwara Haji Farooq, Adv Saleem were also present on the occasion.
Among those who joined the party include retired headmistress and contesting DDC candidate from Karnah Kaneez Fatima, Nizamuddin, Mir Haider Shah, Mehmood Ahmed, Bashir Hussain Shah, Asif Hussain Shah, Basharat Hussain Shah, Safiya Fatima, Khatoon Fatima, Akhter Ahmed including others.
While welcoming the new entrants, PC Chairman Sajad Lone expressed hope that their inclusion will further help the party to reach out to the people of Karnah, serve them and work for their betterment to the best possible extent.
“I wholeheartedly welcome Kaneez Fatima Sahiba and others into the PC. Their joining will immensely benefit the party. I am hopeful that these leaders will continue to work for the cause of people and positively contribute to the politics and welfare of Karnah”, he said.
Criticizing previous governments for considerably failing to realise the promises made to the people of Karnah, Sajad stated that Karnah has been totally ignored on the developmental front by the previous regimes.
“Peoples Conference will usher in a new era of economic and infrastructure development for this landlocked region and that the concerns of people of Karnah would be addressed on priority if the party comes to power”, he said.
Kaneez Fatima expressed her pleasure on joining the Peoples Conference and pledged to work for serving the people as per policies of the party.
“The people of Karnah have a long association with the Peoples Conference and its leadership. I have no doubt that the Peoples Conference will emerge as the strongest voice of the people of Karnah,” she said.