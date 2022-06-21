Kneez Fatima, political activists join Peoples Conference

While welcoming the new entrants, PC Chairman Sajad Lone expressed hope that their inclusion will further help the party to reach out to the people of Karnah, serve them and work for their betterment to the best possible extent.

“I wholeheartedly welcome Kaneez Fatima Sahiba and others into the PC. Their joining will immensely benefit the party. I am hopeful that these leaders will continue to work for the cause of people and positively contribute to the politics and welfare of Karnah”, he said.