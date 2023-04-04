Kokernag administration warns residents against cannabis cultivation

Kokernag, April 4: Stepping up its drive against narcotics, the administration in Kokernag tehsil of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday asked the residents to refrain from cannabis, poppy and other such cultivation.
Tehsildar Kokerarnag through a notification exhorted upon the residents to destroy the cannabis, poppy and any other such cultivation within five days, failing which a strict legal action shall follow.
“ As you know there is a blanket ban on the cultivation of cannabis, poppy and other such illegal drugs, all the residents of Kokernag are informed to refrain from such cultivation” reads a notification.