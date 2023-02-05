Kokernag girl bags prestigious Bal Rashtriya Puraskaar award

Srinagar, Feb 5: A 16-year-old girl from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2023 award.
Hanaya Nisar, a resident of Kokernag area of Anantnag, has been given this award as she had represented India and won the gold medal in the 3rd World SQAY Martial Arts Championship held in Chingju, South Korea in October 2018. Hanaya, who is an 11th class student, said that she feels much honoured to receive the prestigious award and everyone around her including Sqay Federation of India, family and relatives are very much happy.
Hanaya has so far won dozens of gold medals in martial arts at international, national and state level. She has recently won gold medal in 23rd sqay national championship held in Jammu besides that she was given Champion of Champions title by Sqay Federation of India.
“I guess the sports infrastructure needs more improvement as the biggest challenge that they have also faced is of sponsorship that almost every sports person faces. I guess that is something which can create a great impact on your journey,” she said when asked about sports infrastructure in J&K.
On being asked about her future plans, she said she wants to continue playing Sqay Martial Arts and pursue law as well.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (‘Prime Minister’s National Award for Children’), formerly called the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, is India’s highest civilian honour for children, awarded annually by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Bal Puraskar is given to children aged five to 18 for their achievements in six categories: Art & Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service, and Sports. Each PMRBP awardee receives a medal, a cash prize of Rs1 lakh, and a certificate.
This year, eleven children from across India were awarded for their outstanding achievements in the fields of art and culture (4), bravery (1), innovation (2), social service (1), and sports (3). (KNO)