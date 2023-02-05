Kokernag girl bags prestigious Bal Rashtriya Puraskaar award

Hanaya Nisar, a resident of Kokernag area of Anantnag, has been given this award as she had represented India and won the gold medal in the 3rd World SQAY Martial Arts Championship held in Chingju, South Korea in October 2018. Hanaya, who is an 11th class student, said that she feels much honoured to receive the prestigious award and everyone around her including Sqay Federation of India, family and relatives are very much happy.

Hanaya has so far won dozens of gold medals in martial arts at international, national and state level. She has recently won gold medal in 23rd sqay national championship held in Jammu besides that she was given Champion of Champions title by Sqay Federation of India.