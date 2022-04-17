Kokernag: Operation called off as militants flee

Srinagar, April 17: Militants gave the slip to a joint team of police and army during a gunfight in which a soldier was killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a report said on Sunday.
The Army soldier of 19 RR was killed in the initial phase of the encounter which broke out in Watnar Kokernag area of district on Saturday afternoon.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a joint team of Police and army had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight, an official said.
After initial exchange of the fire, no fresh contact with militants was established even as searches continued till early this morning, the official said.
A police officer told GNS that the operation has now been called off as militants managed to flee “either initially or when the night took full effect.”