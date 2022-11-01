Korean Ambassador visits KU, vows partnerships in ‘areas of mutual interest’

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan warmly received the delegation at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat where she enlightened the visiting delegates about the academic and research progression of the University over the years, including its current status of being one of the foremost academic institutions in the country assessed as ‘A+’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

The visiting delegation thereafter interacted with top academic administrators and officers of the University at a session chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.

Speaking on the occasion, Jae-bok Chang said the delegation aims to develop cooperation and future partnerships in the domains of mutual interest related to academics, research and culture, among others.

“We want an increased people-to-people contact between India and South Korea. Under our global education programme, we have taken 24 Indian students in 2021 and this figure is expected to rise in the current year,” the Ambassador said, assuring that the Korean Embassy will make “more efforts” to develop more partnerships.