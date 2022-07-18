KP body elected to resolve issues at Sheikhpora colony

The voting was done through online mode only. The exercise of suffrage was remarked with tremendous response from the public with registered voting of 95% which was historic.

The post for the president was won by Sunil Kumar Bhat with a huge mandate while Vinod koul was elected as the vice president.

Ajay Misri won the post of the general secretary and Sanjay Safaya was elected as the secretary.

Ashwani Sadhu won the post of the treasurer. Ashwani Pandita and Neeru Bhat were elected as media spokespersons.