KP employees in Baramulla submit memorandum over security issues to Admin

Baramulla, Apr 18: The Kashmir Pandit (KP) employees in Baramulla district submitted a memorandum over their security issues to district administration.
The employees under the Prime Minister Package raised concern over the militant threats issued to them.
The employees assembled in the premises of Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and handed over a memorandum in favour of their demand to the Baramulla district administration.
The employees showed their concern over a recent "threat’ letter issued by some militant outfit which was received by them through post.
Rakesh Pandita, one of the employees, while talking to the media, said that following the threat letter, they have become nervous. “The threat letter addressed to migrant Pandit employees was later handed over to security agencies as well as SSP Baramulla,” said Pandita.
The migrant Pandit employees while highlighting various other key issues said that the transit accommodation provided to such employees at Veervan Colony Baramulla lacks space due to which several employees which include female employees are forced to avail private accommodation where their safety is at risk.
“In the wake of the threat letter, the accommodation for all the employees at a single place like Veervan is must. Therefore, the administration needs to take steps in resolving this grave issue,” said Rakesh Pandita.
The employees also urged immediate transfer of all such employees working at far flung areas to the district headquarter so that their safety is safeguarded.
The pandit migrant employees also requested the administration to review the security on a periodic basis and take all the necessary steps which will ensure safety of such employees. The employees later handed over a memorandum to the Deputy commissioner Baramulla who ensured resolution of all their key issues.