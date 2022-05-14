KP employee's killing: PAGD leaders to meet LG, to demand secure environment for community

News agency KNO quoted spokesman of conglomerate, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, saying that a group of Kashmiri Pandits met the constituents of PAGD including Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami and Muzaffar Ahmad Shah today at the Gupkar residence of National Conference (NC) president.

The KPs, Tarigami said, discussed the security related concerns with the conglomerate and told about leaving Kashmir. "However, the PAGD members however told the delegation that Kashmir belongs to them also and leaving the home place is not a solution, " he said.