KPC demands release of journalist SajadGul

In a statement issued here, Kashmir Press Club said it was deeply disturbed by the arrest of SajadGul, who apart from contributing news reports from his area for an online portal was presently pursuing Masters in Convergent Journalism from Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

The club has urged the authorities to immediately drop the alleged charges against Gul for his journalistic work adding that the FIR against him was purely aimed at criminalising the reportage and journalistic work in Kashmir.