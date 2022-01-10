KPC demands release of journalist SajadGul

Srinagar, Jan 10: Kashmir Press Club Monday called for the immediate release of journalist Sajad Gul, urging authorities to drop all cases against him to allow him to pursue his media education and career in journalism.
In a statement issued here, Kashmir Press Club said it was deeply disturbed by the arrest of SajadGul, who apart from contributing news reports from his area for an online portal was presently pursuing Masters in Convergent Journalism from Central University of Kashmir (CUK).
The club has urged the authorities to immediately drop the alleged charges against Gul for his journalistic work adding that the FIR against him was purely aimed at criminalising the reportage and journalistic work in Kashmir.
Gul was picked up from home in Shahgund village in north Kashmir on Wednesday last, with Police saying that he was in their custody.
Police had said that the journalist was involved in mischievous activities to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the region.
“The subject has spread by his false tweet’s fake narrative regarding the recent anti-terrorist operation in Gundjahangeer in which one local terrorist namely Imtiyaz Ahmad was eliminated thereby provoking the local masses against the Army and Police (sic),” Police said adding that in this regard FIR No 79/2021 under Section 120 B,153 B, 505 of IPC stands registered against him.