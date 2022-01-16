KPC 'interim body' reacts to 'malicious propaganda'; asks Editors Guild of India, others to 'behave responsibly'

In a counter-reaction, the "interim body" said it was "unfortunate that esteemed Editors Guild of India has gone by one-sided version over the smooth takeover of Club by its founding President till the elections of the otherwise defunct institution whose term ended six months ago, are held".

“The interim body took over the defunct Club on January 15 on the popular demand of the journalist fraternity who were otherwise facing problems on numerous fronts. The journalists wanted the institution be headed by founding president who had played pivotal role on the establishment of the Club, and other working journalists of repute to pave way for much awaited elections,” the body said.

Terming the entry of armed forces into Club for a ‘coup’, a "figment of imagination", the interim body said: “The reality is that the policemen shown in the pictures were PSOs of one of the journalists. Moreover, it was a day of Covid lockdown in Srinagar district and on finding unusually big presence of visitors at the Club, the local police station was enforcing SOPs outside the club on the main road. So who were the ‘armed forced to have barged’ into the Club? Or is a Press Club supposed to be above law?”