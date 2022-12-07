KPDCL asked to adhere to power curtailment schedule

Srinagar, Dec 7: Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, H Rajesh Prasad, took a review meeting of officers of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, wherein review of Power scenario in Kashmir was taken up and discussed.
The Principal Secretary was briefed by the Managing Director KPDCL Yasin M Choudhary regarding the present curtailment schedule of KPDCL, which is being implemented by the Sub-Transmission Divisions of KPDCL. KPDCL Engineers were directed by the Principal Secretary to adhere to the curtailment schedule strictly, so that public at large won’t have to face hardships.
Directions were also issued to give wide publication of the curtailment schedule, so that it reaches to every consumer of KPDCL.
Principal Secretary, PDD was also briefed by the Managing Director, KPDCL regarding the distress curtailments due to restrictions from the supply end. Principal Secretary gave a patient hearing to the problems arising out of distress curtailments and assured that the matter will be taken up with the senior officials at the helm of affairs.
Later on, MD, KPDCL visited the Bemina Grid Station during peak hours to get apprised about the load shedding and distress curtailments. MD, KPDCL also issued directions on spot that the curtailment schedule must be adhered to strictly and distress cuts be limited to minimum.
The meeting was attended by Yasin M. Choudhary, Managing Director KPDCL, Shiv Anant Tayal, Managing Director JPDCL, all Chief Engineers of KPDCL, JPDCL, JKPCL, and JKPTCL, all Superintending Engineers of KPDC and all Executive Engineers (Sub-Transmission Divisions) of KPDCL.