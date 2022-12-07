KPDCL asked to adhere to power curtailment schedule

The Principal Secretary was briefed by the Managing Director KPDCL Yasin M Choudhary regarding the present curtailment schedule of KPDCL, which is being implemented by the Sub-Transmission Divisions of KPDCL. KPDCL Engineers were directed by the Principal Secretary to adhere to the curtailment schedule strictly, so that public at large won’t have to face hardships.

Directions were also issued to give wide publication of the curtailment schedule, so that it reaches to every consumer of KPDCL.