KPDCL braces up for winter plan | New curtailment schedule to be issued after November 10: CE

Ahead of the winters, Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Er Javed Yousuf said that there has been no new power schedule, but would likely be issued after November 10 onwards.

He, however, said that some mandatory works ahead of the winters have been started like upgradation of transmission lines, branch cuttings and other line works. “These works would be completed before November 15 and the new power schedule will be announced accordingly,” he said.