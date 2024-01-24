KPDCL cracks down on power thieves across north Kashmir

Baramulla, Jan 24: As the dry spell continues to grip the Kashmir, exacerbating the challenges in electricity generation, the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Circle Sopore of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has launched a rigorous campaign to tackle unauthorised and unfair use of electricity across north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

The dry spell across Kashmir has not only affected the water levels in hydel powerhouses but also intensified the demand for electricity during peak hours in the winter.

To curb Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, the O&M Circle Sopore undertook extensive inspections across Baramulla and Kupwara districts, covering over 11,000 installations.

These inspections, conducted during November, December, and January targeted consumers involved in illegal electricity consumption, aiming to enforce adherence to judicious electricity use.

The crackdown has so far yielded substantial results for the department, with the authorities realising over Rs 1 crore in fines from the offenders, and resulting in the improvement of power supply.

An official said that the collective efforts of over a dozen inspection teams, covering areas from Uri to Narbal and Gulmarg to Karnah, Kupwara focused on curbing unauthorised usage and overloading caused by crude heating gadgets.

In November, inspections of approximately 2500 installations led to the imposition of fines amounting to Rs 18 lakh.

December witnessed a more extensive campaign, with 7800 installations inspected and fines totallingRs 36 lakh imposed on offenders.

As January progressed, the department collected an additional Rs 40 lakh in fines, with inspections ongoing across the two northern districts of Kashmir.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Superintending Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, North Circle, Sopore, HabibChowdhary said, “The O&M Circle Sopore remains committed to its goal of providing quality power supply and plans to continue its inspections, disconnections, and fine imposition to achieve even greater reductions in AT&C losses in the near future. The success of this initiative not only ensures a better power supply for consumers but also sets an example for effective power management in the area.”

The O&M Circle Sopore, responsible for electricity distribution in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, initiated the inspection campaign in response to challenges in meeting heightened power demand during peak hours, coupled with low generation in hydel powerhouses due to the ongoing dry spell.

An official of KPDCL’s O&M Division Sopore said that the inspection campaign yielded positive results, helping the department contain power cuts during peak hours.

“These collective efforts have significantly decreased the AT&C losses and are poised to bring several feeders below the 15 percent mark, making them eligible for uninterrupted 24X7 power supply,” the official said.